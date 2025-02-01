Skyrocketing property taxes threaten small businesses in Arapahoe County, owners say

AURORA, Colo. — Owners of a popular educational childcare facility in Arapahoe County said soaring property taxes are threatening their small business.

Eion and Jillian Snell opened the Kiddie Academy of Aurora three years ago because wanted to provide affordable, quality childcare services to the area. However, the Snells said rising property tax rates are making it increasingly difficult to keep that promise.

"This property tax bill is impossible to pay. You know, this is killing small businesses," Eion Snell said.

Arapahoe County voters approved a property tax increase last year. However, the Snells claim that the timing of the hike is particularly convenient, coming just before new tax legislation is set to take effect in 2026.

"Before this new state tax bill could be implemented, Arapahoe County decided to quickly increase taxes to offset that," Eion Snell explained.

Over the past two years, the Snells have watched their tax bills continually increase. Eion is reporting an increase of more than $15,000 in property taxes for Kiddie Academy of Aurora for the 2024 tax year.

"It feels like a heavy burden," said Jillian Snell. "We're seeing a rising tax bill over the past two years that we can't continue to burden, and that cost has to get passed on to the consumer, which, in our case, are hardworking parents."

Reese and Brad Depold have two children enrolled at Kiddie Academy. They are feeling the effects of increased property taxes both for their home and child care. Brad Depold said in 2022, they paid almost $27,000 in child care.

"It's frustrating. It's like, what more can we do? We're working as hard as we possibly can," said Reese Depold.

The Depolds said they feel at home at Kiddie Academy of Aurora. However, as costs continue to rise, the family said they need to explore more options. They previously had to take one of their children out early because of the increasing costs.

"The owners here are taking on a lot, trying to keep the prices as low as possible because we’ve checked elsewhere. The city and county are making it difficult to keep those prices low without passing it on," said Brad Depold.

Kiddie Academy is appealing to Arapahoe County and the state. They want to keep their promise to not raise tuition costs.