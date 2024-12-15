Sky Ridge patient struck, killed on I-25 in Lone Tree after fleeing hospital

LONE TREE, Colo. — A pedestrian who was fleeing police after eloping from Sky Ridge Medical Center was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 25 in Lone Tree Saturday night.

The pedestrian was struck on the interstate near the Lincoln Light Rail Station around 5:30 p.m., prompting the closure of southbound I-25 in the area for several hours.

Lone Tree police said the man was on hold at the nearby hospital for an undisclosed reason. After eloping from HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge, he entered the nearby light rail tracks, causing service interruptions.

Police said the man fled south from the Lincoln Station after he spotted officers. The pedestrian was struck when he jumped a fence and attempted to run across I-25.

After the crash, the injured man was transported back to HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge, where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.