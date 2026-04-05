Skiers say goodbye as Eldora Mountain wraps up winter season due to warmer conditions

DENVER — Sunday marks the final day of the 2025-2026 winter season at Eldora Mountain as skiers and snowboarders get in their last runs on the slopes.

“It is part of my morning ritual. I come up three to four times a week for an hour and a half,” said Nicholas Brodsky, Nederland resident.

Denver7 Nederland resident Nicholas Brodsky

For many locals, this season, Eldora became their go-to spot.

“We’ve come up pretty much every weekend,” said MacKenzie Sargent, Fairview High School student.

Denver7 Fairview High School students

Eldora Mountain Marketing and Communications Director Sam Bass told Denver7 that the ski area still benefits even in low snow years.

“A lot of people say, ' Why would I drive up I-70 when I could just hit Eldora for a couple runs in the morning and then have the rest of my day in front of me? ” said Sam Bass, Eldora Marketing and communications director.

Denver7 Eldora Mountain Marketing and Communications Director Sam Bass

Sunday was all about last runs and last rides at Eldora as the mountain saw less snow than usual.

“We started in mid-November and are ending on Sunday. We recorded about 130 inches of snow this year. Typically, we're around 180 to 200 inches,” said Bass.

Denver7 Eldora ski area

Bass told Denver7 warm temperatures towards the end of the season made snow melt fast. Despite that, crews worked hard to keep the trails open for as long as possible, from snowmaking to grooming.

“As the melt-out accelerated in the last couple of weeks, we had a really talented grooming team that would farm snow from trails that we had closed. We were taking it from one place and moving it to another and keeping a nice product going for the end of the season,” said Bass.

Denver7 Eldora ski area

Even with low snowpack this year, Eldora sees lower visitation around this time.

“Even if we have a lot of snow, interests change. Kids are playing spring sports. We see a visitation dip, even in a big snow year, as we get toward April anyway,” said Bass.

► Watch Denver7's Sophia Villalba's report in the player below

Skiers say goodbye as Eldora Mountain wraps up winter season due to warmer conditions

Several other ski areas have closed for the season this weekend. That includes Wolf Creek, Eldora, Snowmass, Crested Butte, Keystone, Telluride, and Steamboat.

The community was in full force for closing day, even with fewer powder days.

“It’s a little sad. It’s usually a little later in the year that it closes, so it’s a bummer, but it’s a good closing day,” said Anni Persson, Fairview High School student.

Denver7 Eldora ski area

“There are some people I have probably ridden 100 chair lifts with this season who I may not talk to again until next November,” said Brodsky.

As the lifts slow to a stop, there’s already hope for next year.

Denver7 Eldora Mountain Lift Operations Assistant Manager Kenny Karsten

“I hope we get all the snow that we were overdue for this year,” said Eldora Mountain Lift Operations Assistant Manager Kenny Karsten.