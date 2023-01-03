Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at A-Basin over long New Year's Eve weekend

DILLON, Color. — Monday there was little to no visibility outside of Denver heading into the high country due to thick fog, but that still didn't stop people from hitting Colorado's ski slopes.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area was fairly busy during the long holiday weekend.

Denver7 ran into a variety of people at the resort, from some of the most experienced skiers and snowboarders who say they have visited A-Basin for years, to some who decided to take up skiing and snowboarding for the first time this new year.

The ski resort was busy for a Monday but the wait lines were not too bad, and it was not as crowded as some expected, according to those who were visiting.

"It's fun, honestly, I mean where I’m from there’s no mountains, no snow. It’s a little bit of a rush going down the hill then you fall but then get back up and keep going," said Jerrod Phillip, who was visiting A-Basin for the first time. Phillip said he's never been to Colorado before, and is learning how to snowboard. "It's a little bit of a rush going down the hill then you fall but then get back up and keep going."

Brad Smith and Phillip Morey also spent their day off at A-Basin, telling Denver7 they've been visiting the ski resort for the past 40 years. "For this time of season it's pretty phenomenal compared to last few years, the conditions are great, no complaints," said Smith.

All agreeing that the conditions couldn't have been better. "It's really nice, a little icy but pretty good skiing weather, not too bad, not too cold either," said Christian Claypool.

