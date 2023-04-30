Skier killed in avalanche near Breckenridge

DENVER — A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche near Breckenridge Saturday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
The solo skier was buried in a small but long-running avalanche on Bald Mountain in Summit County, the CAIC stated in a report.
The agency said it will visit the site on Sunday and issue a full report next week.
The identity of the skier has not been released.
Saturday’s incident brings the number of avalanche fatalities in Colorado this season to 11.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.