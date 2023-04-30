Watch Now
Skier killed in avalanche near Breckenridge

Posted at 12:11 PM, Apr 30, 2023
DENVER — A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche near Breckenridge Saturday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The solo skier was buried in a small but long-running avalanche on Bald Mountain in Summit County, the CAIC stated in a report.

The agency said it will visit the site on Sunday and issue a full report next week.

The identity of the skier has not been released.

Saturday’s incident brings the number of avalanche fatalities in Colorado this season to 11.

