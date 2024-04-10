Skier dies on Berthoud Pass trying to jump Highway 40

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A 21-year-old skier died near the Berthoud Pass summit after he crashed onto Highway 40 on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., a person called 911 to report a skiing accident on Highway 40 just west of the Berthoud Pass summit. The person said a 21-year-old skier was unconscious and not breathing, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said. A bystander had started CPR.

First responders arrived at the scene and confirmed that the man had died. The Grand County Coroner's Office was called to the scene.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 10, 11am

Based on the preliminary investigation, the man was attempting a high-risk stunt that involved clearing Highway 40. Because of lack of speed, he crashed onto the pavement, the sheriff's office said. He had been wearing a helmet.

The man has not been identified.

Highway 40 was closed during the emergency response and investigation.