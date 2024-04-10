Skier dies on Berthoud Pass trying to jump Highway 40

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A 21-year-old skier died near the Berthoud Pass summit after he crashed onto Highway 40 on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m., a person called 911 to report a skiing accident on Highway 40 just west of the Berthoud Pass summit. The person said a 21-year-old skier was unconscious and not breathing, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said. A bystander had started CPR.
First responders arrived at the scene and confirmed that the man had died. The Grand County Coroner's Office was called to the scene.
Based on the preliminary investigation, the man was attempting a high-risk stunt that involved clearing Highway 40. Because of lack of speed, he crashed onto the pavement, the sheriff's office said. He had been wearing a helmet.
The man has not been identified.
Highway 40 was closed during the emergency response and investigation.