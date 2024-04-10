Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Skier dies on Berthoud Pass trying to jump Highway 40

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Full Parking Lot at Berthoud Pass
Posted at 1:44 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 15:44:08-04

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A 21-year-old skier died near the Berthoud Pass summit after he crashed onto Highway 40 on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., a person called 911 to report a skiing accident on Highway 40 just west of the Berthoud Pass summit. The person said a 21-year-old skier was unconscious and not breathing, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said. A bystander had started CPR.

First responders arrived at the scene and confirmed that the man had died. The Grand County Coroner's Office was called to the scene.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 10, 11am

Based on the preliminary investigation, the man was attempting a high-risk stunt that involved clearing Highway 40. Because of lack of speed, he crashed onto the pavement, the sheriff's office said. He had been wearing a helmet.

The man has not been identified.

Highway 40 was closed during the emergency response and investigation.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here