Skier dies after incident at Loveland Ski Area

There were several avalanches reported Friday, including one that happened Friday afternoon at Loveland Ski Area in Clear Creek County, the county emergency management office confirmed, though it did not have further information as of 4:10 p.m.
Posted at 6:47 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 20:47:42-05

DENVER — A female skier died while skiing at Loveland Ski Area.

The resort said ski patrol responded to the incident at the Double Dip area around 1:20 p.m. Friday.

The skier was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the skier was not released.

“Loveland Ski Area extends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of the skier,” the resort said in a statement.

No information was available on the incident that led to her death.

 

