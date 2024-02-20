Skier dies after incident at Loveland Ski Area

DENVER — A female skier died while skiing at Loveland Ski Area.

The resort said ski patrol responded to the incident at the Double Dip area around 1:20 p.m. Friday.

The skier was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the skier was not released.

“Loveland Ski Area extends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of the skier,” the resort said in a statement.

No information was available on the incident that led to her death.