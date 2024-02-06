Watch Now
Skier dies after incident at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Posted at 3:15 PM, Feb 06, 2024
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A man from Florida died while skiing at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Thursday.

The resort said ski patrol responded to an incident on an intermediate trail on Peak 8 on Thursday, and the guest was transported to the Peak 8 First Aid Room. Following more emergency care, the man was pronounced deceased.

He was only identified as a 52-year-old from Miami.

“Breckenridge Ski Resort, Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Jon Copeland, vice president and chief operating officer at Breckenridge Ski Resort, in a statement.

No information was available on the incident that led to his death.

