Skier dies after colliding with tree Aspen Highlands

ASPEN, Colo. — A woman died after colliding with a tree while she was skiing on the Exhibition run at Aspen Highlands Saturday.
Ski patrol received a call around 11:26 a.m. and responded immediately.
Rescuers attempted to revive the 22-year-old woman, but she was pronounced deceased at 12:02 p.m.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
