Skier dies after colliding with tree Aspen Highlands

Posted at 9:44 AM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 11:44:29-05

ASPEN, Colo. — A woman died after colliding with a tree while she was skiing on the Exhibition run at Aspen Highlands Saturday.

Ski patrol received a call around 11:26 a.m. and responded immediately.

Rescuers attempted to revive the 22-year-old woman, but she was pronounced deceased at 12:02 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

 

