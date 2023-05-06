Skier airlifted to hospital after 2,000-foot fall in Telluride

DENVER — A 32-year-old Colorado Springs man was airlifted to the hospital after falling thousands of feet while skiing in the Telluride area Saturday.

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office said the man was skiing the north face of Mt. Wilson when he fell 2,000 feet.

A helicopter was used to rescue the man from the location he fell on the mountain.

The skier was then transferred to Careflight at the Telluride Airport and airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.

The sheriff’s office said the victim suffered traumatic injuries but was conscious and alert.