Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ski jorers race down Leadville’s historic street in annual event

In its 75th year, Leadville Ski Joring — an addictively dynamic and thrilling spectacle for people both on and off the course — is back this weekend.
skijoring.png
Posted at 12:21 PM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 14:25:27-05

LEADVILLE, Colo. — The Leadville Ski Joring & Crystal Carnival was held this weekend in the historic Colorado mountain town. It was the 75th year of the addictively dynamic and thrilling spectacle.

Lining a frigid Harrison Avenue, crowds hold their breath for a few seconds, all eyes on a skier and the horse and rider in front of them, attached to each other by a long rope. The trio readies themselves at one end of an obstacle course. The skier tugs the slack out against the horse’s saddle and wraps the rope around their gloved hand.

It's a tense few moments. There’s anxiety. Exhilaration creeps in.

And then the horse starts running.

As it picks up speed — up to 40 mph — the skier behind holds the rope while piercing sets of rings with a baton and navigating eight-foot jumps. It’s a flurry of activity in just a matter of seconds. Snow flies everywhere. The skier goes airborne. Hot breath shoots out of the horse’s nose.

Then it’s over.

Watch Saturday's event in the video below:

75th annual Leadville Ski Joring

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here