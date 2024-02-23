Sixty-acre brush fire burning southwest of Castle Rock; pre-evacuation order issued

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A large brush fire is burning near Perry Park southwest of Castle Rock and a pre-evacuation notice has been issued for the area.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it is working alongside Castle Rock Fire and Rescue and Larkspur Fire Protection District at the scene. As of 1:30 p.m., the fire was 60 acres.

The fire is burning near 5500 S. Perry Park Road, the sheriff's office said. This is west of Interstate 25, about mid-way between Castle Rock and Larkspur.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

