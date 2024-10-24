Sixteen-year-old in custody after allegedly attacking woman, killing boy near Durango

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old is in custody after he allegedly attacked a woman and a 12-year-old boy, killing him, at a home southeast of Durango on Thursday morning, officials said.

Deputies initially learned about the incident when a driver reported that they had been involved in a single-vehicle crash around 7 a.m., according to La Plata County officials. Based on the preliminary investigation, officials believe the suspect, who fled on foot from a home on Snowy Peaks Way in the Southwest Horizon Ranch subdivision, caused the other driver to crash.

Google Maps

While details are still under investigation, Ted Holteen with La Plata County said investigators currently believe that the motorist involved in the crash directed a responding deputy to the house where they saw the suspect flee from, which is close by.

Inside the home, sheriff's office deputies found a 12-year-old boy and woman — whom investigators believe is the suspect's mother — with serious injuries. The boy had apparent stab wounds and the woman was injured from an attacker who used a blunt object, La Plata County authorities said.

The boy died of his injuries. The woman was transported to CommonSpirit Mercy Hospital in Durango.

Their names have not been released.

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for a four-mile radius around U.S. Highway 160 and Colorado Highway 172, known as Elmore's Corner, as they searched for the suspect.

About six miles by road from the crime scene, a resident spotted the suspect and called 911. The suspect was taken into custody on Escalante Drive near the Rocket Pointe apartments after deputies used a Taser, La Plata County authorities said.

The below map shows the crime scene location (right end of white line) and the location of his arrest (left end of white line and red pin).

Google Maps

Because he is a juvenile, the suspect has not been named.

This remains an active investigation. Denver7 will share any new or updated information as it becomes available.