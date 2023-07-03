Sixteen-year-old girl missing from Garfield County since Saturday evening

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old girl has been missing from Garfield County since Saturday evening.

Ayla Marie Weston, 16, was last seen on July 1 around 7 p.m. in the Rifle and New Castle area while visiting a relative in Rifle, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

She is from the Craig area.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office

When she was last seen, she was wearing a black crop top, black and gray checkered sweatpants, blank vans and a belly button piercing. She has brown, medium-length hair, brown eyes and stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall. She is about 124 pounds.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 970-625-8095.

No other details were available as of 11:15 a.m. Monday.

