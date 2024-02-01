DENVER — Six people face federal drug charges for crimes that spanned across southern Colorado, the U.S. Attorney's Office (USAO) for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday.

According to court records that were unsealed Wednesday, federal and state authorities conducted nine separate undercover narcotics transactions between January 30, 2023, and October 2023 and seized various amounts of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Investigators executed search warrants at multiple locations Tuesday, including at a home in Pueblo. During that search, investigators found more than four kilograms of heroin, according to the USAO.

“Yesterday’s enforcement actions involved over 150 members from Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Acting Special Agent in Charge David Olesky. “Fentanyl is continuing to gravely impact Southern Colorado. Collectively, Colorado law enforcement agencies are prioritizing investigative efforts to decrease the fentanyl supply and prevent fentanyl poisonings in our communities.”

Five people were charged for their alleged role in a "conspiracy to distribute and possess to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine," the USAO announced. Three people — Alonso Quinonez-Velazquez, Roberto Gutierrez and Luis Saucedo-Bonilla — made their initial appearance in federal court Wednesday. The other two individuals are fugitives, according to USAO.

In addition, Adan Trevizo was charged with possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, the USAO announced.

“Together with our law enforcement partners, we are removing dangerous drugs from our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “We are grateful for the continued dedication and hard work of our law enforcement partners who are protecting our communities from drug trafficking.”

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Department of Homeland Security Enforcement & Removal Operations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S Marshals Service, the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Pueblo Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol.