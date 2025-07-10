Six Colorado facilities pitched for possible ICE detention expansion by private companies, records show

Several companies have floated at least six Colorado facilities as potential sites to expand detention for undocumented immigrants in the state as the federal government ramps up its mass-deportation efforts.

Documents submitted to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have pitched options that include two proposed sites in Colorado Springs, according to records obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union. The submittals were in response to a request for information posted by the agency’s Denver field office in February.

ICE wanted to add 850 to 950 new beds within two hours’ drive of either its Denver field office or its 10 satellite offices elsewhere in Colorado and Wyoming.

The details of the proposals were obtained by the ACLU through a public records request and Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. The organization publicized the documents Wednesday.

The only ICE facility in the state, a detention center operated by the GEO Group in Aurora, can hold up to 1,532 people but is contracted for 1,360. Its average daily population as of mid-June was 1,159, according to TRAC, a Syracuse University-based group that tracks ICE operations.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.