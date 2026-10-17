Sinkhole reported in Brighton near 22nd and Bridge; crews shut off water

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The City of Brighton is asking residents to avoid the area near South 22nd Avenue and East Bridge Street as crews work to repair a sinkhole.

The sinkhole was reported Saturday afternoon. Crews have shut off the water in the area, according to Brighton police, which will affect those within a five- to six-block radius of the reported sinkhole.

The city said that updates will be provided as they are available.