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Sinkhole reported in Brighton near 22nd and Bridge; crews shut off water

Sinkhole reported in Brighton near 22nd Avenue and East Bridge Street; water shut off
Brighton Police Department
Sinkhole reported in Brighton near 22nd Avenue and East Bridge Street; water shut off
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BRIGHTON, Colo. — The City of Brighton is asking residents to avoid the area near South 22nd Avenue and East Bridge Street as crews work to repair a sinkhole.

The sinkhole was reported Saturday afternoon. Crews have shut off the water in the area, according to Brighton police, which will affect those within a five- to six-block radius of the reported sinkhole.

The city said that updates will be provided as they are available.

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