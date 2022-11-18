Single-vehicle crash kills 1, seriously injuries another in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — One person died and another was seriously injured following a single-car crash on Thursday in Custer County.

The Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened on northbound Colorado Highway 69 near mile point 68, about 12 miles north of Westcliffe.

CSP reported that the driver of a 1997 maroon GMC Suburban turned right on a curve, drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and went off the left side of the road. The car overturned and went down an embankment before stopping.

During the crash, the driver and a passenger were ejected.

CSP said the 25-year-old driver was seriously injured. His 25-year-old passenger died in the crash. They have not been identified.

Highway 69 was closed for about three hours during the crash investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.