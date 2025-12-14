Single-vehicle crash in Denver leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead and another hospitalized early Sunday.
The crash happened near Federal Boulevard and W. 42nd Avenue, DPD reported at 3:14 a.m.
The driver died at the scene.
Their passenger was transported to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries.
The cause of the crash and any contributing factors remain under investigation.
Federal Boulevard was closed in the area for the investigation.
