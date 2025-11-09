Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Single-vehicle rollover crash claims 2 lives on I-225 off ramp in Denver

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 9, 9am
crash.png
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed two people early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the southbound Interstate 225 to southbound Interstate 25 onramp.

Two people inside the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

Police have not yet determined the cause of the crash as their investigation continues.

The crash resulted in an hours-long closure of the ramp.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.