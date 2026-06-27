Single-vehicle crash causes grass fire in Adams County north of DIA

A crash caused a small grass fire north of Denver International Airport in Adams County on Saturday, an Adams County sheriff's office official said.

Smoke was visible from a camera northeast of Boulder, and the official said the fire had burned about 10 acres as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Colorado State Patrol official said the call came in just after 2 p.m. for a single vehicle crash that caught fire at 120th and Watkins Road.

Colorado State Patrol is handling the crash investigation and Brighton Fire is on scene, the official from the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.