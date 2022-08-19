Single remaining Nederland police officer submits letter of resignation

NEDERLAND, Colo. — The single remaining officer with the Nederland Police Department submitted her letter of resignation Thursday, the department announced.

"We want to thank Marshal Fine-Loven for her years of service with the NPD and wish her the best in her future endeavors!" the department said in a tweet.

Marshal Jennifer Fine-Loven was the department's only full-time officer after J.P. Niehaus resigned last month.

Niehaus knew signing up with a smaller police department would mean lower pay and a lack of benefits. What he didn’t know was that none of the police cruisers had computers in them, so everything would need to be done over the radio, or that there are times when the cars won’t start or the sirens don’t work.

He also didn’t know that it would eventually mean working 14-hour rotating shifts when his colleague left. By that time, the staff was down to Niehaus and Fine-Loven.

Nederland has struggled with retaining a police force. The town is supposed to have about six police officer to be considered fully staffed. That hasn’t been the case for years, though.

The low employment rate wasn’t for a lack of trying. The town’s acting mayor says they tried doubling the hourly rate but couldn’t get anyone to accept the position.

Low pay and a lack of resources are major factors, however. Nederland police officers are only paid about $50,000 a year as new recruits.

The cost of living in Nederland and Boulder County is also a deterrent. Niehaus lived an hour away from town because he couldn't afford to live in Boulder County.

The town board of trustees is debating between three options regarding its law enforcement future. The ideas range from putting a question on the November ballot asking voters to raise funds for the department to letting the Boulder County Sheriff's Office take over.

In the meantime, the Town of Nederland says it is working with the sheriff's office to provide extra coverage for the community. The town will also be working with a consultant to "complete an extensive recruitment campaign."

Marshal Fine-Loven's last day will be Sept. 30.