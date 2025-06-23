Watch Now
Single-engine plane crashes near Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. — Officials said a single-engine aircraft crashed north of Montrose Regional Airport in Montrose County Monday.

In a post on X, the National Transportation Safety Board described the aircraft as an amphibious Murphy Moose M14P airplane.

There is no word on how many people were on board or injuries at this time.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story

