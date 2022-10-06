Watch Now
Silverton business destroyed in fire

Posted at 11:59 AM, Oct 06, 2022
SILVERTON, Colo. — A Silverton business was destroyed by a fire that broke out early Wednesday morning.

The San Juan County Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at Silverton Square, located at 220 E. 12th St., at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. It took more than two hours to fully suppress the fire, which caused extensive damage to the building.

The building is now considered uninhabitable.

The fire is under investigation. Though a cause of the fire has not been released, San Juan County Fire Chief Gilbert Archuleta addressed the importance of cleaning chimneys before the winter season, not storing flammables in homes or businesses and changing out batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the building owners recover from the fire.

This is the second time this year a business in the heart of Silverton was destroyed, with two businesses catching fire in the Silverton Historic District in May.

