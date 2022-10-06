Silverton business destroyed in fire

SILVERTON, Colo. — A Silverton business was destroyed by a fire that broke out early Wednesday morning.

The San Juan County Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at Silverton Square, located at 220 E. 12th St., at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. It took more than two hours to fully suppress the fire, which caused extensive damage to the building.

The building is now considered uninhabitable.

FIRE DESTROYS BUSINESS AND HOME ON 12th & BLAIR ST



SSJFRA responded to a structure fire at Silverton Square located at 220 E. 12th at 3:30am Oct 5th. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Direct media inquiries to PIO DeAnne Gallegos at pio@sanjuancolorado.us pic.twitter.com/CUvnNvlG7d — San Juan County OEM (@SJCOEM) October 6, 2022

The fire is under investigation. Though a cause of the fire has not been released, San Juan County Fire Chief Gilbert Archuleta addressed the importance of cleaning chimneys before the winter season, not storing flammables in homes or businesses and changing out batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the building owners recover from the fire.