Silverthorne police investigate fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — The Silverthorne Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday.
The crash occurred around 1:19 p.m. at the intersection of 6th Street and Blue River Parkway.
Silverthorne police and Summit Fire and EMS responded to the scene, but despite their efforts, the pedestrian did not survive.
No other details regarding the incident have been released.
Town officials said they are working with additional agencies on this investigation and will share more information as it becomes available.
