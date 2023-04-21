Signal problem forces RTD to replace light rail service with buses across several light rail lines Friday

DENVER – A signal problem across several light rail lines forced the Regional Transportation District (RTD) to use buses to get people to and from work and Denver International Airport Friday morning.

The A, B and G Lines were experiencing up to 15-minute delays due to a signal problem first reported by RTD just before 7:15 a.m. Friday.

About 30 minutes later, RTD said the N Line was also begin affected and that shuttle buses would be replacing light rail service across the A, B, G and N Lines to get people to the airport and to and from work during the rush hour commute.

Those who were at Union Station were advised to use gates B21 and B22 to access shuttle buses.