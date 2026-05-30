One killed in crash involving RTD A Line and pedestrian, Denver police say

DENVER — One person was killed in a crash involving an RTD A Line commuter rail train and a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon, per Denver police.

Shuttle buses were replacing the A Line and passengers faced 30 minute delays, according to the Regional Transportation District.

Police said the crash occurred in the 4200 block of N. Jackson Street and to expect delays in the area.

No information about when the A Line would resume service were included in RTD's announcement a little after 1 p.m.

Affected stops include Union Station, 38th and Blake Station, 40th and Colorado Station, and Central Park Station.

Denver7 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story that may be updated.