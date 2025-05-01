Shop Smarter: Thrifting tips from an expert as tariffs threaten to raise prices

Hannah Zombory is an avid second-hand shopper. Her Instagram page “Wander Lust Vintage 303,” documents her adventures finding hidden gems in thrift stores. She says she was a bargain hunter from the beginning.

"I grew up thrifting, it was kind of the way I was raised," Zombory said.

Recently, with new tariffs threatening to raise prices, more shoppers are turning to Zombory’s method. Second-hand shopping is not only tariff free, it’s also more environmentally sustainable than buying new items.

Zombory shared some expert tips with Denver7’s Nicole Brady to simplify the process and enhance the shopping experience.

Tip 1: Make a List

Before heading out, Zombory recommends keeping an ongoing list of items you need at home.

"I usually have a list of items that we need, so I keep that in the back of my mind,” she said.

Tip 2: Check All Sizes

When shopping for clothing, it's vital to explore all size sections.

“Sometimes they're kind of not put in the right size area, or it might be shrunken and not the size that it actually says," Zombory said.

Tip 3: Shop for Popular Items

In Colorado, Zombory said outerwear and snow gear are popular, so people frequently donate those items to thrift stores or sell them on online marketplaces like Facebook.

Tip 4: Consider Second-Hand Jeans

For environmentally conscious consumers, purchasing second-hand jeans is a smart choice. Zombory noted that one pair of jeans requires about 2,000 gallons of water to make.

Tip 5: Keep an Open Mind

Zombory advises shoppers to keep an open mind and not expect to find exactly what you’re looking for. But when you do find that hidden treasure, it’s so much more satisfying than an Amazon package.

Upcoming second hand shopping opportunities:

https://www.edgewaterco.gov/living-here/city-events#ad-image-0

https://www.colorado.edu/ecenter/2025/04/16/give-and-go-move-out-2025