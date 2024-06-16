Shooting involving Denver police officers leaves woman dead

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting involving officers in the downtown area that left one woman dead Sunday.

Denver police reported the incident on social media at 12:53 p.m. It happened on Broadway near the Lawrence Street intersection.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police did not report additional injuries to officers or other individuals.

No other details were immediately available.

This developing story will be updated when more information is released.