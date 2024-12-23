Sheriff's office: Three previously deported people arrested in Arapahoe County after arranged drug deal

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Three people who had been previously deported were arrested in Arapahoe County Friday following an arranged drug deal, according to the sheriff's office.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said investigators contacted a known drug dealer on Friday to purchase 500 "blues" and arranged to meet him in the 9700 block of E. Geddes Avenue.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said a man arrived at the meet-up location and drove around to the back of the building. There, the SWAT Team arrested the driver and two other vehicle occupants, according to ACSO.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators found $18,000 in cash, 1,600 counterfeit fentanyl M30s, 39 grams of cocaine, 44 grams of fentanyl powder, 90 grams of an unknown powder and eight grams of methamphetamine.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

ACSO said all three individuals were taken into custody by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and were reported to be "previously deported felons." The department did not release their identities.