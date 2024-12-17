Sheriff's office: Man wanted in Summit County found with loaded firearms, tactical gear in Clear Creek County

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was wanted in Summit County was found with a loaded firearm, boxes of ammunition and tactical gear in Clear Creek County, the Clear County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Deputies noticed a suspicious vehicle that was parked in a dirt lot in Silver Plume around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle had fake license plates and the VIN was intentionally obstructed.

Deputies were able to obtain the VIN and identified the registered owner as Brian Cope, 40.

Cope had an extraditable warrant out of Summit County for failure to comply. Deputies also found an alert that said Cope had violent tendencies and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office.

As deputies were running the warrant, they noticed a man — later identified as Cope — walking down a mountain trail toward them. The sheriff's office said the man paused and placed an item behind a rock before being greeted by deputies.

Cope was taken into custody without incident on the Summit County warrant.

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office searched behind the rock and found a loaded 9mm handgun. Deputies also searched the vehicle and found the following items, according to the sheriff's office:



A loaded, short-barreled rifle with no serial number

Six high-capacity magazines

"Numerous" boxes of ammunition

Kevlar tactical vest with metal plates

Tactical helmet

Police scanner

A replica of a federal law enforcement badge

Burglary tools

Drug paraphernalia

In addition to the Summit County warrant, Cope was arrested for:

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Impersonating a peace officer

Two counts of violation of a protection order

Unlawful conduct involving an unserialized firearm

Possession of a prohibited large-capacity magazine

Possession of burglary tools

Three counts of drug paraphernalia

The Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office will make the final determination regarding charges.