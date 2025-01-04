Sheridan police searching for missing man, 55, with autism last seen Friday morning

SHERIDAN, Colo. — The Sheridan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man with autism who was last seen Friday morning.

Gerard Gurule, 55, was last seen walking away from his home in the 3700 block of South Green Court around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Gurule is 5 feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a tan jacket, white t-shirt and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 303-762-2211.