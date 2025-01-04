Sheridan police searching for missing man, 55, with autism last seen Friday morning

SHERIDAN, Colo. — The Sheridan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man with autism who was last seen Friday morning.
Gerard Gurule, 55, was last seen walking away from his home in the 3700 block of South Green Court around 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Gurule is 5 feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a tan jacket, white t-shirt and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 303-762-2211.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Castle Rock restaurant only open on Sundays uses pay-what-you-can method to bridge community
Boulder police ensure Pearl Street Mall safety following New Orleans vehicle attack
ISIS isn't making a comeback but online recruitment remains a concern, DU expert says
Summit Fire & EMS hires local fire extinguisher enthusiast to fill service gap
Lakewood family looking to rebuild home told they must give up part of property under new ordinance
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.