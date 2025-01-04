Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Sheridan police searching for missing man, 55, with autism last seen Friday morning

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
missing Gerard Gurule.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SHERIDAN, Colo. — The Sheridan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man with autism who was last seen Friday morning.

Gerard Gurule, 55, was last seen walking away from his home in the 3700 block of South Green Court around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Gurule is 5 feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a tan jacket, white t-shirt and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 303-762-2211.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.