Sheridan police searching for missing man, 55, last seen Sunday

SHERIDAN, Colo. — The Sheridan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen Sunday.

Gerard Gurule, 55, was last seen by his family around 11:30 a.m. Sunday near his home in the 3700 block of S. Green Court in Sheridan. His family said Gurule went for a walk and has not been scene since.

Gurule is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Sheridan Police Department

Foul play is not suspected, according to Sheridan police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Sheridan PD at 303-762-2211.