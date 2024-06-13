Sheridan police searching for missing man, 55, last seen Sunday

SHERIDAN, Colo. — The Sheridan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen Sunday.
Gerard Gurule, 55, was last seen by his family around 11:30 a.m. Sunday near his home in the 3700 block of S. Green Court in Sheridan. His family said Gurule went for a walk and has not been scene since.
Gurule is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Foul play is not suspected, according to Sheridan police.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Sheridan PD at 303-762-2211.
