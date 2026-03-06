Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shelter-in-place issued for area of Fort Collins' Mason and Mulberry streets. Police say to avoid the area.

Mason Street is closed between Mulberry Street and Myrtle Street, police say
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police are telling community members to avoid the area of the Mason Street and Mulberry Street intersection. Anyone already in the area should shelter in place unless law enforcement tells them otherwise, police said in a 7:40 p.m. post to X.

There is a large police presence in the area, and Mason Street is closed between Mulberry Street and Myrtle Street, police say.

Mason Street is closed between Mulberry Street and Myrtle Street the evening of March 5 after police told community members in the area to shelter in place and others to avoid the area.

No other information was provided at the time.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

