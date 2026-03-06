Shelter-in-place issued for area of Fort Collins' Mason and Mulberry streets. Police say to avoid the area.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police are telling community members to avoid the area of the Mason Street and Mulberry Street intersection. Anyone already in the area should shelter in place unless law enforcement tells them otherwise, police said in a 7:40 p.m. post to X.
There is a large police presence in the area, and Mason Street is closed between Mulberry Street and Myrtle Street, police say.
No other information was provided at the time.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
03/05/26 7:40 p.m. There is a large police presence near Mason St. and Mulberry St. We are asking anyone in the area to shelter in place unless otherwise directed by law enforcement. Please avoid the area. Mason St. is closed between Mulberry St. and Myrtle St.— Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) March 6, 2026
We will provide…
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.