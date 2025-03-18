'Severely burned' body found amid response to Thornton brush fire Sunday evening

THORNTON, Colo. — A burned body was found in a grassy area of Thornton on Sunday evening when first responders responded to a brush fire in the area.

The Thornton Police Department said the body was found along the 8200 block of N. Valley Highway just before 10 p.m. Adams County first responders were the first at the scene of the fire, but the investigation is within Thornton's jurisdiction, so the police department was notified.



A spokesperson for the police department said the person "was discovered in the fire and severely burned." The coroner's office said it believes this is likely an accidental death, but further testing is needed.

The fire, which was about 20 feet by 20 feet, was extinguished.

The police department, along with the Thornton Fire Department, have started an investigation, but limited information is currently available. However, they do not believe there is a threat to public safety, or that foul play was involved.

Anybody with information is asked to call the police department at 720-977-5069.

No other details were available as of publishing time.