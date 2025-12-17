Severance Santa saved: After viral backlash, HOA says giant Santa can stay through Christmas

SEVERANCE, Colo. — A 30-foot inflatable Santa Claus in the Weld County town of Severance will stay through Christmas after the homeowners association reversed course Tuesday, ending a holiday decoration dispute that drew hundreds of supporters from across northern Colorado.

Doris Flores, who has lived in the Severance Shores community for six years, put the towering decoration on her corner lot Dec. 1.

“We wanted to bring a lot of Christmas spirit to our neighborhood,” Flores said. “And being that we are the corner home of our Severance Shores community, we figured it would be a great spot for him.”

Just days later, on Dec. 4, the property management firm overseeing the HOA, Fromm and Company, LLC, sent Flores a letter instructing her to remove the Santa, citing an HOA rule about "excessive decoration," and said she could face fines if it was not taken down.

This is the first year that Doris Flores, and her family, displayed the giant Santa.

Flores said she was “very frustrated” by the warning. “After we got the notice, me and my husband talked about it, and we kind of slept on it and said, Well, is it worth choosing and picking your battles? And we absolutely said, yes. So we decided to bring him back up.”

By the time she posted about the dispute on Facebook, the holiday drama had gone viral locally. More than 300 comments poured in from neighbors and visitors, many pledging support — and some even offering to help pay potential fines.

“This Santa makes everybody in our town happy,” said local realtor Elizabeth Atkins. “Some people drive past here just to show their grandkids. It’s beautiful. It’s a beautiful thing.”

For Kastal May, the Santa is more than festive flair. Her autistic, nonverbal daughter lights up when they pass it. “She looks forward to seeing him and [she] happy stimms, happy hands, and a big old, ‘Wow!’ Which you hardly ever hear,” May said. “It’s the little things … just overall joy seeing a 30-foot Santa Claus.”

That joy — and public pressure — may have swayed the HOA. By Tuesday morning, Flores said “upper management did reach out and said that they were sorry and that it was a mistake on their behalf … and they stated that Santa can stay.”

The holiday truce brought relief for residents like Kimberly Bigler and Linda Hooper. “We see Santa every day. My grandkids love it. And I was like, You’re not taking that down. You’re not taking that joy away,” Hooper said.

Flores called the reversal a win for the neighborhood. “We are thankful that the community came together and advocated for us to keep Santa up,” she said, adding she hopes to display him again next year.

Denver7 has reached out to Fromm and Company, LLC, for comment, but has not received a response.