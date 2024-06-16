Three found shot inside vehicle after police pursuit which ended in Adams county

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating after a pursuit ended with three people found shot inside a vehicle early Sunday.

It is believed the shooting happened at Alton Street and East 17th Avenue in Aurora and the people in the vehicle flagged down an ambulance.

The vehicle fled from the ambulance crew and police were authorized to stop at East 45th Avenue and Havana Street shortly before 4 a.m. according to

Technician Katherine McCandless with the Denver Police Department.

"It was believed there may be people injured inside the vehicle in need of help. That is when officers noticed the vehicle had several bullet holes," said Technician McCandless.

The Adams County Sheriff's office received a request for urgent cover for the pursuit as it passed I-270 and Quebec, Sgt. Adam Sherman, told Denver7.

The vehicle crashed at U.S. 36 and Pecos. "Our deputies arrived to the crash scene and began coordinating medical transportation for the occupants," Sherman said.

An adult male fled from the crash and later walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. An adult female and a younger juvenile were found wounded inside the vehicle. There was no information available about the extend of injuries.

No officers fired their weapons, according to Technician McCandless.

There was a Denver Police vehicle with heavy front-end damage. It was not immediately clear if it had collided with the vehicle officers were pursuing.

The southbound lanes of Pecos were closed at Cortez Street and the ramp from Pecos to westbound U.S. 36 was closed for the investigation. They reopened shortly after 8 a.m.