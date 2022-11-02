Settlement reached in case of Michael Clark after lawsuit claiming assault by Idaho Springs police

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Michael Clark, a 76-year-old Idaho Springs man who filed a lawsuit in 2021 claiming he was wrongfully assaulted by two police officers, has settled the suit for $7 million.

"This is a record-breaking settlement amount for a civil rights case in Colorado not involving wrongful death," said Sarah Schielke, Clark's attorney.

Clark's family will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to provide more comments and answer questions.

The federal lawsuit names the City of Idaho Springs, the two involved officers, and a corporal with the police department.

In the lawsuit, Schielke said body camera footage captured the officers committing assault, burglary and kidnapping when they responded to Clark's Idaho Springs apartment on May 30, 2021 after receiving a complaint that a man had punched a woman in the face.

According to an arrest affidavit released July 13, 2021, Idaho Springs Police Department Officers Nicholas Andrew Hanning and Ellie Summers did not announce themselves when they knocked on Clark's front door, did not warn him before using a Taser, and when they accused Clark of punching his neighbor, he claimed it was "absolutely false."

Hanning knocked on Clark’s door, but did not announce he was a police officer, according to an arrest affidavit. Body camera video of the incident obtained by Denver7 showed he opened his door with a collectible sword in his hand, which he put away when he was asked to do so by the officers.

After that, Hanning and the other officer, Summers, yelled at him to get on the ground, according to the video. Summers pointed her firearm at him, and according to the affidavit, “without commands or warning,” Hanning used his Taser on Clark, who fell unconscious and hit a dining room chair and the floor.

Sarah Schielke with The Life & Liberty Law Office Michael Clark stands in his apartment seconds after placing the shark sword on a shelf several feet back behind him.



According to the district attorney's office, "At the time Hanning deployed his Taser, Mr. Clark posed no threat to either of the officers as he was not holding any weapon."

The affidavit also says Hanning pulled on Clark’s arm and appears to have pulled Clark’s face into a shelving unit. Body camera images showed Clark’s eye bleeding.

Hanning also later told paramedics he had kicked Clark in the knee and punched him in the back of the head.

During the incident, Clark asked "What is going on? I've done nothing wrong," to which Hanning replied, "You punched the girl... then you answered the door with a freaking machete, man," according to the affidavit. Clark responded, "No, that is absolutely false... I did not come after nobody... I was just in bed... I attacked nobody... I was just laying in bed... I did nothing," according to the affidavit.

Clark was never charged with a crime.

The affidavit was released a day after the attorney and Clark's family claimed in a press release that Hanning "tased, kicked, tackled, punched and choked" the unarmed and unclothed man in his apartment.

Schielke said the incident left Clark with heart complications, followed by a stroke and carotid surgery on his neck, as well as a burst appendix.

On July 22, Clark's attorney released a full video of the body camera footage from that night, which is below.

Clark filed a federal lawsuit against Hanning, Summers, their supervising officer, Cpl. Richard Sonnenberg, and the Idaho Springs Police Department through the city on July 26, 2021. Sonnenberg was responsible for training the two officers. He watched both officers' body camera videos afterward, according to the lawsuit. The two officers were not pulled off-duty.

In the lawsuit, Clark claimed violations of his civil rights under federal and Colorado constitutions and that the department failed to train and supervise the officers, and that it has unconstitutional practices and policies.

It also claimed that Hanning and Summers never attempted to locate or contact a next of kin for Clark after the incident.

Hanning was charged with assault of an at-risk adult after an independent investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. He was fired from the department a few days later. Hanning pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in a deal offered by prosecutors in December 2021. The following January, he was sentenced to two years probation, 120 days of electronic home monitoring, and 150 hours of community service.

Summers received internal disciplinary action, per departmental policy regarding a policy violation, and resigned on Oct. 22, 2021.

Both Hanning and Summers are listed in a separate lawsuit filed by plaintiff Brady Mistic, who said the officers attacked him — slamming him to the ground — after he failed to comply with the officers’ verbal commands, because he could not hear them, during a traffic stop on Sept. 17, 2019 in Idaho Springs. Mistic is deaf. Hanning was also accused of breaking the rib of a 70-year-old in 2013 and had a history of excessive force incidents at both the Idaho Springs Police Department and Park County Sheriff's Office.

In October 2021, a group of people gathered at Citizens Park in downtown Idaho Springs to call for changes within the city's police department.