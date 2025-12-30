Senior Luncheon held in Denver to celebrate 4th day of Kwanzaa

DENVER — In recognition of the fourth day of Kwanzaa, the Denver Kwanzaa Committee hosted its annual Kwanzaa Senior Luncheon on Monday afternoon at the Zion Senior Center in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood.

More than 100 attendees watched musical performances, listened to spoken word poetry, and shared a soul food lunch.

During the event, Denver7’s Micah Smith moderated a multi-generational discussion about bridging the communication and community gap between generations.

"I would say that we sit in a very unique place. We are the generation who understands both analog and digital, where, if you look at it, many of the stories that some of our senior saints are able to share about their upbringing, we can relate to because you all raised us that way," Quincy Shannon, panelist said.

Kwanzaa is celebrated over seven days with each day focusing on one of seven principles. The fourth day represents the principle of Ujamaa, or cooperative economics.

The holiday is non-religious and celebrates African American culture.

The Denver Kwanzaa Committee is led by Dr. Claudette Sweet, who is credited with beginning Kwanzaa celebrations in the Denver metro area several decades ago.