Senior Alert issued for missing Jefferson County woman

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 73-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment is missing out of Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Greda Muchuga can get lost and confused easily.

Her vehicle — a 2009 silver Lexus RX350 SUV with Colorado license plate 285-DFU — may have been seen on W. 120th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle was also possibly seen in Boulder on Wednesday night.

Muchuga was last known to be wearing gray sweatpants and a T-shirt. She often visits the King Soopers at W. 100th Avenue and Wadsworth Parkway, the sheriff's office said.

She is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Anybody who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 303-271-0211.