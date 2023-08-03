Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Senior Alert issued for missing Jefferson County woman

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
missing Greda Muchuga.jpg
Posted at 3:20 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 17:20:28-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 73-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment is missing out of Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Greda Muchuga can get lost and confused easily.

missing Greda Muchuga.jpg

Her vehicle — a 2009 silver Lexus RX350 SUV with Colorado license plate 285-DFU — may have been seen on W. 120th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle was also possibly seen in Boulder on Wednesday night.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office missing woman's car

Muchuga was last known to be wearing gray sweatpants and a T-shirt. She often visits the King Soopers at W. 100th Avenue and Wadsworth Parkway, the sheriff's office said.

She is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Anybody who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 303-271-0211.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know