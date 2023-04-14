Senior Alert issued for missing 78-year-old man who may be in Thornton

GREELEY, Colo. — A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old man who may be in the Thornton area.

Rafael Diaz, 78, was last seen in the 1000 block of 4th Street in Greeley around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Diaz is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 155 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket and jean pants.

Diaz could be driving a blue 2017 Honda Fit with Colorado license plate BUZT6.

Authorities believe he may be in the Thornton area, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Diaz has cognitive impairment and may be confused with his surroundings, CBI said.

Anyone with information on Diaz's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9600.