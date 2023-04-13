Senior Alert issued for missing 72-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

GREELEY, Colo. — A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old woman with cognitive impairment.

Arlys Roder, 72, was last seen driving on Highway 34 and 35th Avenue in Greeley around 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. She was traveling in a red 2015 Honda CRV with Colorado license plate 021YQC.

Arlys is 5 feet tall and 135 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, a neck brace and glasses.

Arlys has cognitive impairment and may be confused about her surroundings, according to CBI. She is also dependent on medication.

Anyone with information on Arlys' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Windsor Police Department at 970-674-6439.