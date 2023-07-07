Watch Now
Senior Alert issued for man last seen in Castle Rock on Thursday

Posted at 5:24 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 19:24:08-04

DENVER – A Senior Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Castle Rock Thursday.

Officials with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Friday James Robert Countryman, 75, was reported missing Thursday after he was last seen in Castle Rock.

The man, who is believed to have a cognitive condition that causes him to be confused, may be driving a blue 2018 Buick Encore with Colorado license plate CDT-108. He is believed to be wearing jeans and a plaid shirt and possibly a vest, officials said.

Countryman has gray hair and blue eyes and is 6-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If seen, call 911 or the Elizabeth Police Department at (303) 660-7500.

