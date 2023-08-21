Watch Now
Missing 84-year-old woman found, Aurora police say

Posted at 4:06 PM, Aug 21, 2023
UPDATE: The missing 84-year-old woman has been found, according to the Aurora Police Department.

DENVER – A Senior Alert has been issued for a woman last seen leaving UCHealth in Aurora earlier Monday, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Bong Yi, 84, was last seen leaving the hospital at 1635 N. Aurora Court at around 9:30 a.m., according to the missing person’s bulletin issued by CBI officials shortly before 4 p.m.

Officials are concerned for her safety as she suffers from cognitive impairment which “may render her confused.”

The 84-year-old, who was described as Korean with black hair and brown eyes, does not speak English and does not know how to use transit and has no money with her.

She is 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

If you see her, call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at (303) 627-3100.

