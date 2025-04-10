Sen. Michael Bennet expected to announce run for Colorado governor Friday: Denver7 Investigates

DENVER — U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Denver, is expected to launch a bid for Colorado governor at a Friday morning news conference, Denver7 Investigates has confirmed.

Denver7 Chief Investigator Tony Kovaleski learned of Bennet’s intentions from multiple informed sources within Colorado’s Democratic Party. Sources say Bennet does not plan to step down from his senate seat while he runs for governor.

Bennet is scheduled to make an announcement in Denver’s City Park at 10 a.m. Friday.

Bennet has served in the senate since 2009. He is currently a member of senate committees on finance, intelligence, rules, and agriculture, nutrition and forestry. Prior to being elected to the senate, he was the superintendent of Denver Public Schools.

His gubernatorial run had been rumored in Colorado political circles for months. An outspoken critic of the Trump administration, Bennet has also had the eyes of Washington. He had been rumored to be in line for a position in former Vice President Kamala Harris’s administration had she won the November election.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' term limit is up next year. Attorney General Phil Weiser has already announced his run to be the state's next governor.