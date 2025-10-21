Semi truck driver dies in crash on northbound I-25 near Loveland

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A semi truck driver died in a crash on Tuesday afternoon along Interstate 25 in Larimer County after crashing into a guardrail, authorities said.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. near milepost 258 on northbound I-25. This is just northeast of the Loveland area.

According to CSP's investigation, the truck moved from a lane to the right shoulder of the interstate and through the guardrail. The crash caused the truck to roll, ejecting the driver. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene. They have not been identified.

Two northbound lanes are closed for the investigation, but the HOV lane remains open. It's not yet clear when the general purpose lanes will reopen.

CSP is leading the investigation.

No other details were available as of 3:15 p.m.