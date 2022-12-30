Semi-truck driver arrested for vehicular homicide after man killed in unincorporated Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A semi-truck driver was arrested for vehicular homicide after a man suffered fatal injuries in unincorporated Arapahoe County Wednesday afternoon.

Around 11:30 a.m., investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check at 1 Digicomm Drive in unincorporated Arapahoe County and found a man, 55, on the ground next to a white passenger van.

Deputies and South Metro Fire Rescue personnel performed life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the victim's van was parked next to a white semi-truck driven by Erick Mejia, 31.

When Mejia started to drive away, he allegedly hit the victim and his van, the sheriff's office said. The driver allegedly left the scene, made a delivery to Digicomm and then left the area.

Deputies spotted the semi-truck heading southbound on I-25 towards El Paso, Texas. Officers with the Fountain Police Department stopped the semi-truck at mile marker 125 south of Colorado Springs and detained Mejia. He was later arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office for vehicular homicide.

Mejia was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility in lieu of a $100,000 bond.