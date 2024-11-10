Semi-truck crash closes southbound I-25 in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo — A traffic crash involving three semi-trucks closed southbound Interstate 25 early Sunday morning.

The incident was reported around 5:48 a.m.

"Originally the call came in as two semis that had rolled, a third semi and possibly another vehicle became involved," said Trooper Gabriel Moltrer the Public Information Officer with the Colorado State Patrol.

One of the semi-trucks was a car hauler and it was unclear whether any vehicles came off in the crash, Molter said.

No injuries were reported

Southbound lanes of the Interstate were closed at Happy Canyon Road.

The crash also closed the exit to Castle Rock Parkway.