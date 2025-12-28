Semi-truck crash closes northbound Interstate 25 in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at 120th Avenue in Northglenn following a crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m., according to James Burlison, public information officer with the Northglenn Police Department.

Multiple people were transported to local hospitals following the crash. Burlison said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The number of people in each vehicle was not immediately available.

The northbound lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time as crews clear the road and the investigation gets underway.

Drivers are being diverted to the exit at 120th Avenue, where they can reenter the highway.

