Semi-tanker hauling 79,000 pounds of liquid natural gas rolls over in La Plata County

Highway 160 was closed for roughly eight hours.
Posted at 9:11 PM, Apr 15, 2024
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A semi-tanker hauling 79,000 pounds of liquid natural gas rolled over in La Plata County Monday morning, causing an 8-hour closure of Highway 160.

The crash happened around 11:06 a.m. two miles east of the US 160 and CO 172 junction, known locally as Elmore's Corner.

CSP said the tanker was hauling roughly 79,000 pounds of liquid natural gas. The driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The crash caused a small grass fire due to liquid fumes coming from the tanker, according to CSP.

A 0.5-mile stretch of the highway was closed for roughly eight hours. Highway 160 was reopened around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

